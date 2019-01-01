New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46931794_thumbnail

Job status unclear, Callaway proud of Mets' 2019

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 26s

As they do every year after the season, the Mets will hold organizational meetings this week at Citi Field. Conspicuously absent from them will be manager Mickey Callaway, who plans to make the 19-hour drive home to Florida with no guarantees about...

Tweets