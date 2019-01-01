New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Job status unclear, Callaway proud of Mets' 2019
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 26s
As they do every year after the season, the Mets will hold organizational meetings this week at Citi Field. Conspicuously absent from them will be manager Mickey Callaway, who plans to make the 19-hour drive home to Florida with no guarantees about...
Tweets
-
If you know @dgoold, you know he loves superheroes. Today he became one. Proud of you, my friend!Post-Dispatch's @dgoold helps save man's life at Busch Stadium: https://t.co/G9IOBjagljBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Inside the long list of home run records set in 2019 https://t.co/Dulfih5NFSTV / Radio Network
-
In a truly Metsian way — with a sequence of events that neatly encapsulated their year — the Mets’ season ended Sunday with an extra-innings walk-off against the Braves. And so begins the wait for a decision on Mickey Callaway’s fate. Story: https://t.co/m7B8P1ZjKeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Super Fan
-
Super Fan
-
RT @Mets: Watch live as Mickey Callaway addresses the media following today’s season finale victory. https://t.co/CP7QzP9R2ZSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets