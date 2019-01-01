New York Mets

Mets 7, Braves 6 (11 INN) 9/29/19

In his first PA since July 26, Dominic Smith belted a 3-run homer to lift the Mets to a 7-6 win in extra innings against the Braves. The win gave the Mets a sweep of the series and allowed them to …

