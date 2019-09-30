Sorry, but this isn't on the players. I'm as curmudgeonly as anyone else but what do you really expect the players to say here? It's on the ownership and front office now to build a team built to win, not a team to help market miracles. THEY have to back it up at some point.

Matt Ehalt One thing I noticed last few days: We've heard a lot of Mets players say how this is a special group, they can be a top contender, etc. That's a lot of big talk for a team that finished 11 games back, and hasn't won a playoff game in 4 years. Got to back it up at some point.