New York Mets

nj.com
46856786_thumbnail

MLB managerial firings: Who’s gone? Who could be gone? Best fits? | Joe Maddon, Mets’ Mickey Callaway, Phillies’ Gabe Kapler - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Change is coming in MLB. Here’s which managers are out and which teams are looking for new skippers for 2020, including the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Tweets