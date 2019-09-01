New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB managerial firings: Who’s gone? Who could be gone? Best fits? | Joe Maddon, Mets’ Mickey Callaway, Phillies’ Gabe Kapler - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
Change is coming in MLB. Here’s which managers are out and which teams are looking for new skippers for 2020, including the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.
Tweets
-
The latest Talkin #Mets podcast is up at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 as we discuss Pete Alonso’s historic season, Mickey Callaway update and Noah Syndergaard. @coutinho9 joins me to put a bow on 2019. #nymets #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will meet this week to make personnel decisions, the most significant of which will be the fate of Mickey Callaway. https://t.co/GYcqV5AvfhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Power Rankings: Which teams lived up to expectations -- and which didn't https://t.co/IA4KfkhfM4TV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom, Gum Toss Mechanics.Misc
-
here’s your first day of no #mets baseball reminder that the first spring training game will be on february 22nd. that is less than five months away.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How the Year of the Home Run will create a new level of October chaos https://t.co/Vaw9ZfE8keTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets