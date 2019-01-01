New York Mets

Metsblog
46929546_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard 'pretty confident' he'll be with Mets for a while, ends season strong

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Noah Syndergaard ended his year strong Sunday when he limited the Braves to three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts to three walks in the Mets' 7-6 win.

Tweets