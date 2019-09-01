New York Mets

Mets Merized
46939167_thumbnail

Andres Gimenez Continues Great Arizona Fall League

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 1m

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale Scorpions (6-4) 17, Caneros de los Mochis 0 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI(11) | .346 AVG/.893 OPSThis gam

Tweets