New York Mets

nj.com
46941546_thumbnail

Mets fan who was nearly blinded in t-shirt cannon incident at Citi Field sues team - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

A longtime New York Mets fan is suing the team for an incident involving the t-shirt cannon earlier in the summer left him unconscious and nearly blinded.

Tweets