Report: Mets unlikely to trade Noah Syndergaard during offseason
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3m
Noah Syndergaard was the subject of repeated trade rumors during the 2019 season, but it doesn't appear that the New York Mets ace will be subjected to the same treatment during the offseason. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are not...
