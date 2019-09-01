New York Mets

nj.com
46953397_thumbnail

Lenny Dykstra now suing Ron Darling’s ghost writer too, claims the 2 of them made up racist claims about him - nj.com

by: Anthony G. Attrino | tattrino@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Daniel Paisner, author of more than 60 books, is named as a defendant in Dykstra’s libel and defamation lawsuit against Darling.

Tweets