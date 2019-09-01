New York Mets

nj.com
46954092_thumbnail

MLB rumors: 4 former Yankees on short list to replace Cubs’ Joe Maddon? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with manager Joe Maddon, who led the club to a World Series title in 2016. Will a former New York Yankee replace him in the dugout at Wrigley Field in 2020?

Tweets