New York Mets

New York Post
46955695_thumbnail

Beautiful gesture by Mets slugger Pete Alonso to honor 9/11 heroes

by: Andrea Peyser New York Post 4m

What a beautiful gesture by an Amazin’ guy. A small act of defiance by Mets super-slugger Pete Alonso, destined to be named National League Rookie of the Year, brings him from Queens to the 9/11

Tweets