New York Mets

Mets Merized
Pete Alonso Wins Rookie of the Month for September

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 2m

As if he needed more accolades to finish a wonderful mural of awards and distinctions for 2019, New York Mets rookie phenom Pete Alonso has been named Rookie-of-the-Month for September. It was the

