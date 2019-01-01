New York Mets

Metsblog
46663100_thumbnail

Mets legend Ed Kranepool's Total Approach to Health and Wellness: Ya Gotta Believe!

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mets legend Ed Kranepool discusses the origin of the Mets slogan, 'Ya Gotta Believe,' and how Tug McGraw came up with it.

Tweets