New York Mets

Newsday
46958970_thumbnail

Pete Alonso named National League Rookie of the Month for September | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 30, 2019 5:55 PM Newsday 4m

Without hitting another homer or playing another game, Pete Alonso added another bullet point Monday to his list of accomplishments: National League Rookie of the Month for September. Alonso, a virtua

Tweets