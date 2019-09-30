Part of this is the result of tanking and non-competitiveness which is applauded in some corners of the media. Then they report a problem. Owners need to try and win and challenge lazy front offices with zero sum thinking.

metspolice.com https://t.co/TetJJJyApL Link: Baseball Saw a Million More Empty Seats. Does It Matter? – The New York Times https://t.co/TR40msslm4