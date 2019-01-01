New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Improved Mets lament early-season mistakes
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m
The 2019 season proved too little, too late for the Mets, who rallied in the second half but still missed the postseason for a third straight year. Next on the agenda: deciding whether to retain manager Mickey Callaway, who is 163-161 in his two...
Tweets
-
RT @KathleenCorcio1: @MetsMerized I loved this article. Please read it, Met fans. 👍Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Most recent players to win 3 NL Rookie of the Month Awards in same season: Pete Alonso Juan Soto Jason BayBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets need to fix their bullpen, and this is not a new problem. Highest Mets bullpen ERAs in franchise history: 1. 1962 Mets (5.66) 2. 2019 Mets (4.99) 3. 2018 Mets (4.96) 4. 2017 Mets (4.82)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Improved Mets lament early-season mistakes https://t.co/ykrfTDJFy5TV / Radio Network
-
NCAA is the worst, most corrupt organization known to man. Their big overriding goal seems to be to screw student athletesThe NCAA “agrees changes are needed,” but wants to do it on its own time, if at all. Well, you’ve had over 100 years to figure it out. Time is up. https://t.co/0NA1CphWaxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Part of this is the result of tanking and non-competitiveness which is applauded in some corners of the media. Then they report a problem. Owners need to try and win and challenge lazy front offices with zero sum thinking.Link: Baseball Saw a Million More Empty Seats. Does It Matter? – The New York Times https://t.co/TR40msslm4 https://t.co/TetJJJyApLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets