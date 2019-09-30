New York Mets
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso named September Rookie of the Month
by: Billy McInerney — Elite Sports NY 3m
New York Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso has won the September rookie of the month award to cap off his insane season.
