New York Mets

Mets Merized
46963853_thumbnail

MLB News: Nationals Reportedly Offer Rendon $210-215 Million

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, the Nationals have made an offer to pending free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon. The contract is for seven years in the range of $210 t

Tweets