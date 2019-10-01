New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Enticing directions Mets could go if they fire Mickey Callaway
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
A certain amount of sex appeal exists among the list of managerial free agents, but are the Mets willing to choose such a path? First things first: Mickey Callaway remained in place as manager Monday,
Tweets
-
RT @jack_hendon99: please don't let this flopBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dominic Smith comes back from the IL and hits a walk-off homer in his first at-bat, a breakdownBlogger / Podcaster
-
First night without Mets baseball overTV / Radio Network
-
Jeurys Familia made his dream come true 🇩🇴 (➡️ @verizon)TV / Radio Network
-
First MLB game I ever attended. NLDS Game 5 in 1981, Montreal at Phila.Last postseason series Nationals franchise won. https://t.co/xJVz8jUyVUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Realistically I wonder what the price would be for Starling MarteMets and Reds this winter will both be in the market for a CFMinors
- More Mets Tweets