Mets’ Rookie Pete Alonso To Donate ‘Never Forget’ Cleats To 9/11 Museum

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

The All-Star first baseman will donate the cleats he wore during last month’s game on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

