Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor still mad at Cleveland baseball team for some reason
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Oh and @Indians Looks like we were both fringe playoff teams 🤷♂️ — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) September 30, 2019 Noah, bromance, you sound like a crazy person. The 2019 Mets underperformed. Everyone on offense had a career year. Not...
