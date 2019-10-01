New York Mets

Mets Merized
46971635_thumbnail

Cano Reflects On Poor First Season With Mets

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 5m

When the Mets dealt away pristine young talent in Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn, they were at least expecting to get a dominant closer along with a perennial All-Star second baseman in Robinson C

Tweets