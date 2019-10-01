New York Mets

The Mets Police
Clearly baseball is more popular than ever

Shannon Shark @metspolice

Here’s a press release from the fine folks at Major League Baseball.  Clearly everything I have been saying is wrong and the sport is healthier than ever!  Those young fans buying the ticket passes love the game. Kids everywhere are playing the game.

