New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Astros' Zack Greinke trade made Houston title favorites | SI.com
by: Ben Reiter October 01, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 4m
The Astros' trade for Zack Greinke rocked the baseball world on July 31, and might do so again throughout October.
Tweets
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets will acquire a fifth starter-type this offseason.TV / Radio Network
-
That is likely.@martinonyc Why not extend the qo to wheeler?!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BP_Podcasts: @cdgoldstein @emmabaccellieri @_beewilly Three-Quarters Delivery is a new weekly podcast from the BP Prospect Team. Join @jeffpaternostro and @Nick_BPSS, plus guests from the prospect team, as they have free form discussions about players and development. RSS: https://t.co/0W4PdegxDq Patreon: https://t.co/aBbqQ5vKmEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaTV / Radio Network
-
When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway Deserves to Return to the New York Mets (via @dyljsmith98) #LGM https://t.co/vghguKqEG8Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets