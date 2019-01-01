New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Not a lot of optimism Joe Maddon will be available to Mets as option for manager
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 25s
The Mets haven't yet decided whether they'll move on from Mickey Callaway. But if they do, one of the top managerial options might not be a legitimate option for them.
Tweets
-
That is likely.@martinonyc Why not extend the qo to wheeler?!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BP_Podcasts: @cdgoldstein @emmabaccellieri @_beewilly Three-Quarters Delivery is a new weekly podcast from the BP Prospect Team. Join @jeffpaternostro and @Nick_BPSS, plus guests from the prospect team, as they have free form discussions about players and development. RSS: https://t.co/0W4PdegxDq Patreon: https://t.co/aBbqQ5vKmEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaTV / Radio Network
-
When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway Deserves to Return to the New York Mets (via @dyljsmith98) #LGM https://t.co/vghguKqEG8Blog / Website
-
ICYMI: The expectation is that Noah Syndergaard will remain in the Mets' rotation, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/F1FdQBoRA2TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets