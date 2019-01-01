New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Alonso donates customized cleats to 9/11 museum
by: AP — Fox Sports 5m
Mets star Pete Alonso visits 9/11 museum to donate custom first-responder cleats and baseball bat he used in game on 18th anniversary of attacks
Tweets
-
That is likely.@martinonyc Why not extend the qo to wheeler?!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BP_Podcasts: @cdgoldstein @emmabaccellieri @_beewilly Three-Quarters Delivery is a new weekly podcast from the BP Prospect Team. Join @jeffpaternostro and @Nick_BPSS, plus guests from the prospect team, as they have free form discussions about players and development. RSS: https://t.co/0W4PdegxDq Patreon: https://t.co/aBbqQ5vKmEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaTV / Radio Network
-
When Mets traded for Stroman, we and others noted that it was a move largely for 2020. They got Wheeler or Syndergaard replacement without having to do it in offseason. You can certainly debate the Wheeler vs Stroman question on baseball grounds, but this was always the formulaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway Deserves to Return to the New York Mets (via @dyljsmith98) #LGM https://t.co/vghguKqEG8Blog / Website
-
ICYMI: The expectation is that Noah Syndergaard will remain in the Mets' rotation, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/F1FdQBoRA2TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets