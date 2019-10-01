New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso donates special Sept. 11 cleats to 9/11 museum
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
Pete Alonso wants to be known for more than his baseball exploits. The Mets first baseman’s sense of civic pride and patriotism was on display Tuesday, as he donated the special cleats he designed
Tweets
-
RT @AP_Sports: “You will not be forgotten”: New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) donated custom cleats and a bat to the 9/11 Museum saying he wanted to bring awareness to both the hurt and recovery that followed the tragedy. https://t.co/3MgDq33jufBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"Aaron Harang, white courtesy phone. Aaron Harang ... "Mets will acquire a fifth starter-type this offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sorry, not trading an everyday OF, mid-rotation starter and 2 top-100 prospects to get one year of Mookie Betts. Instead, @BVW, put McNeil at 3B, get a new corner OF, use Nimmo or Conforto in CF and make Cespedes the bat boy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This time next week, the @Mets manager is _______________?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @greg06897: 17) So let’s see where all the slipping is. In order to how I posted them above: +1, 0 -2 +1 +8 +1 +2 +2 +1 +1 +6 ( no recent one on this one tho) -3 +1 or 0 -3Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's not a lot of optimism that Joe Maddon will be available to the Mets this offseason should they part ways with Mickey Callaway https://t.co/groWotLJEcTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets