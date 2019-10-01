New York Mets

New York Post
46979206_thumbnail

Pete Alonso donates special Sept. 11 cleats to 9/11 museum

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

Pete Alonso wants to be known for more than his baseball exploits. The Mets first baseman’s sense of civic pride and patriotism was on display Tuesday, as he donated the special cleats he designed

Tweets