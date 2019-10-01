New York Mets

Mack's Mets
46979300_thumbnail

Trade Alonso for Betts and Bradley. Keep Thor. Keep Diaz.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4m

I love Pete Alonso.   Loved following him in Binghamton and Las Vegas.   Loved that he got a chance to play all year for the Mets.   Love ...

Tweets