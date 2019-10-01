New York Mets

Newsday
46980451_thumbnail

Pete Alonso donates tribute cleats to 9-11 museum | Newsday

by: October 1, 2019 1:37 PM Newsday 3m

Pete Alonso, the Mets' rookie first baseman, donated his 9/11 tribute cleats that he and his teammates wore on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist ...

Tweets