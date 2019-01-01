New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
4 center fielders Mets could target via free agency or trade, including Starling Marte
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 36s
The Mets' roster entering the 2020 season might look very similar to the one they currently have. But there are some key areas where they could use improvement.
Tweets
-
RT @AP_Sports: “You will not be forgotten”: New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) donated custom cleats and a bat to the 9/11 Museum saying he wanted to bring awareness to both the hurt and recovery that followed the tragedy. https://t.co/3MgDq33jufBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"Aaron Harang, white courtesy phone. Aaron Harang ... "Mets will acquire a fifth starter-type this offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sorry, not trading an everyday OF, mid-rotation starter and 2 top-100 prospects to get one year of Mookie Betts. Instead, @BVW, put McNeil at 3B, get a new corner OF, use Nimmo or Conforto in CF and make Cespedes the bat boy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This time next week, the @Mets manager is _______________?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @greg06897: 17) So let’s see where all the slipping is. In order to how I posted them above: +1, 0 -2 +1 +8 +1 +2 +2 +1 +1 +6 ( no recent one on this one tho) -3 +1 or 0 -3Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's not a lot of optimism that Joe Maddon will be available to the Mets this offseason should they part ways with Mickey Callaway https://t.co/groWotLJEcTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets