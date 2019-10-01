New York Mets

The Mets Police
46981467_thumbnail

The Mets’ new new new new new new Culture, this time changed by Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

John Harper, Daily News, January 31 2018. “Everything starts with culture,” was the way Callaway put it. The manager is in town for a couple of days this week, and on Tuesday he held what was largely an informal session with some New York columnists.

Tweets