Pete Alonso donates cleats and bat to 9/11 Memorial & Museum - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
The organizers of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum asked Pete Alonso if he’d like to donate the cleats and bat he used on Sept. 11 against the Diamondbacks. Alonso didn’t hesitate to say yes
