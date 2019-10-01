New York Mets

Pete Alonso donates cleats and bat to 9/11 Memorial & Museum - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

The organizers of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum asked Pete Alonso if he’d like to donate the cleats and bat he used on Sept. 11 against the Diamondbacks. Alonso didn’t hesitate to say yes

