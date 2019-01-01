New York Mets

Metsblog
46985161_thumbnail

WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates his 9/11 cleats

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Pete Alonso has never experienced it in New York before, which is why he wanted to make a statement this season when he wore custom cleats commemorating the date. Those cleats -- along with a custom bat -- were donated by Alonso to the 9/11 Memorial &

Tweets