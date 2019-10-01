New York Mets

The Mets Police
46991355_thumbnail

NYCFC aka the SoccerYankees might play playoff games at Citi Field!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The NYCFCs ….” owned by a joint venture of the Yankees and an investment group led by Sheik Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahayan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi who also owns Manchester City Football Club, a top soccer team in England.” (NY Times)…

Tweets