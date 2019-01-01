New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources weigh in: What could it cost Mets to trade for Mookie Betts?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters at the Winter Meetings last offseason that he wanted to acquire a tried-and-true, everyday center fielder. He went so far as to mention then-free agent A.J. Pollock by name when indicating the type of player...
Tweets
-
First start all year for Scherzer in which he has allowed two homers and three walks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Speaking of playoffs... #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ULwF1LBxHFBlogger / Podcaster
-
@RisingAppleBlog Frazier 3 run 9th inning homer off Nats to tie gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
The conforto walk-off against Nats. https://t.co/0x0ep2gYSGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dominic Smith’s dramatic walk-off home run to end the regular season seems to have left Mets fans feeling pretty optimistic about the team. https://t.co/SA3zvkv4fvBlogger / Podcaster
-
@RisingAppleBlog Pete hitting 53, thats historicBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets