Gil Must Go: how the hell are the Cubs NINE back?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Are the Cubs just the worst team in the history of baseball? They had a TEN game lead over the Mets and are now 9 back. How is that even possible? Anyway, I am really bored with garbage time. Let’s get things moving. Jerry wasn’t sharp in his 5...
