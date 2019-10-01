New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Nationals Advance to NLDS in Comeback Win
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 1m
By Marissa CreedleGood morning, Mets fans!On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-3 in the National League Wild Card game and will go on to face
Tweets
-
A savage in the manager's seat: Aaron Boone was made for this moment https://t.co/pueqXpxhJwTV / Radio Network
-
I still cant believe the Nats pulled off that win last night. They have some seriously talented young hitters. Between the Nats, Mets, Braves and Phils to a lesser degree, the NL East is stacked with exciting young sluggers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Nationals just became the first NL East team to advance in the postseason since the 2015 Mets won the pennant.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CoachMcCartan: Ok Mets fans, let’s settle this once and for all. Do you WANT Mickey Callaway managing your team in 2020? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD-10/02/1985: Dwight Gooden earned his 24th win of the season, pitching a CG while allowing just 2 ER vs. the Cardinals. Gooden became the first pitching Triple Crown winner since Sandy Koufax in 1966 to lead the majors in wins (24), ERA (1.53) & SO (268). #Mets @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: season finale of #SimplyAmazin, coming in hot.. https://t.co/rUynpH7EUlBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets