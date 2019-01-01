New York Mets

Mets prospects David Peterson, Andres Gimenez dominating in Arizona Fall League

Mets prospects David Peterson and Andres Gimenez are both continuing their 2019 seasons in the Arizona Fall League, which is made up of many of the best and most advanced prospects in baseball. And they're excelling.

