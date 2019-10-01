New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Why ex-Yankee Joe Girardi is ‘long shot’ to replace Cubs manager Joe Maddon - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7s
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with manager Joe Maddon, who led the club to victory in the 2016 World Series. Former New York Yankee Joe Girardi has been linked to the Cubs' managerial search.
Tweets
-
Joy in DCJuan Soto celebrating with his father 📷: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo https://t.co/H5DWsG2ZNPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 2019 Mets didn’t win the NL East, but they still proved the critics wrong https://t.co/kEnsuZmTqk @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Season Review: Michael Conforto was an anchor for the Mets, showing off his patient but powerful profile and offering exciting possibilities for the years to come. https://t.co/IH59bj9fHFBlogger / Podcaster
-
A couple of fun facts: 1) "Noise" by Zsela is one of the most beautiful songs I've heard this year and I can't stop listening to it https://t.co/CNBnxVwRVj 2) Her sister is Tessa ThompsonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blessing your phone with some history. #WallpaperWednesdayOfficial Team Account
-
36 of Pete Alonso's 53 home runs traveled at least 400 feet this season. In the Statcast era (since 2015), only Giancarlo Stanton has recorded more HRs of 400+ feet in a season with 39 in 2017. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets