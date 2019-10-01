New York Mets

nj.com
47003597_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees broadcaster, ex-Queens star David Cone as next Mets manager? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

Here’s an outside-the-box idea for the New York Mets to consider for the team’s next manager if Mickey Callaway is fired by general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Tweets