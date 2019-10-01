New York Mets

nj.com
47006064_thumbnail

Yankees’ MLB Playoffs run could affect NYCFC, force club to play games at Citi Field | What are potential scenarios? How to buy tickets - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17s

Depending on how they do in the MLB Playoffs, the New York Yankees can affect the postseason plans of NYCFC, the other tenants of Yankee Stadium.

Tweets