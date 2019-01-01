New York Mets

Metsblog
47009170_thumbnail

Potential Mets manager candidate Joe Girardi: 'Any job out there is going to interest me'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets job could open up in the coming days if the team parts ways with Mickey Callaway. Aside from the Mets possibly looking for a replacement, the Cubs, Angels, and Padres are among the teams searching for a new manager.

Tweets