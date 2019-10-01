New York Mets
Jeff McNeil’s Surgery “Went Great”
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 6m
Our favorite squirrel is going to be okay!Not that we had expected otherwise, but it is good to hear confirmation from the man himself. On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jeff McNeil took to Instagram
Tweets
Our season finale of Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast. We asked @keithhernandez his thoughts about the possibility of 17 sitting at the top of Citi Field forever. #Mets🌧️🔊 New Rain Delay Theater! 🌧️🔊 @SteveGelbs and @WayneRandazzo are joined by the one, the only, @keithhernandez to talk about the Mets retiring his number: https://t.co/NqpNthgtru https://t.co/z8qULoOWJOTV / Radio Personality
RT @NYPost_Mets: Mickey Callaway remains Mets manager at this moment. I was told the Mets' meetings started later than normal after the season because of Rosh HaShana, so expect resolution soon. I can't imagine the Mets would announce something big on Friday when the Yankees play.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Red Sox Salary Troubles Could Benefit Mets https://t.co/Kin2x3Bq2P #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
In the latest episode of the "30 With Murti" podcast, Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) chats with #Mets great Ron Swoboda. LISTEN: https://t.co/m916SjxIuVTV / Radio Network
some great news for our favorite 🐿️ https://t.co/DOZgcTMm9oBlogger / Podcaster
Comparing the #Mets offense from 2018 to 2019 (not including pitcher's offense): 2018: wRC+: 100 (T-16th) OBP: .320 (17th) ISO: .161 (T-17th) 2019: wRC+: 109 (T-7th) OBP: .336 (10th) ISO: .192 (T-12th)Blogger / Podcaster
