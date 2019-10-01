New York Mets

nj.com
47013353_thumbnail

MLB playoffs 2019: Nothing President Trump has done prepared me for Nationals’ Fernando Rodney’s champagne spritz - nj.com

by: Jonathan D. Salant | jsalant@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34s

Watching the Washington Nationals celebrate their 4-3 wild-card victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday at Nationals Park up close.

Tweets