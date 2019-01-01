New York Mets

Mets see big increase in Citi Field attendance after 2019 MLB season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Attendance around the MLB was down as a whole this year. But not at Citi Field. Looking at the total attendance numbers with the MLB regular season done, the Mets actually saw an increase in the fans heading to the ballpark.

