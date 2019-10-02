New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Joe Girardi’s intriguing response to managerial job buzz
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 54s
Joe Girardi may not be actively campaigning for a manager’s job, but the former Yankees skipper isn’t hiding his desire to get back into a major league dugout, either. After two years as an
Tweets
-
Grooving up slowly to 5:09 PT first pitch at the Oakland Coliseum, where they're playing "Come Together", a song that is younger than this ballpark. Fans already enjoying the sun up in Mount Davis, and this place will be rocking very soon.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
'30 With Murti' Podcast: Talking To Ron Swoboda About '69 Miracle Mets https://t.co/uGgsgEw9G7 via @WFAN660TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: As expected, Jeff McNeil underwent surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right wrist. He wrote on Instagram that he is "looking forward to coming back stronger than ever." McNeil, who finished fourth in the NL with a .318 average, should be ready well in advance of spring.Super Fan
-
Yes and Yes -- at @TheRutgers_Club on Livingston CampusHey @ChrisCarlin is the radio show happening tonight and is it open to the pubic?TV / Radio Personality
-
NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Jeff McNeil underwent a successful surgery today to repair his right distal ulnar fracture. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Wilpons tendered him a guaranteed contract then DFA’ed him after 50 AB so he could go do this. Pathetic.Travis d'Arnaud is hitting cleanup in a winner-take-all playoff gameBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets