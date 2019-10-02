New York Mets
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets finish 100-62
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Nothing much to report today as the Mets played out the string and the Cubs finally won a game. The Mets finish 100-62 and 8 games up on the Choker Cubs. Now on to this annoying “National League Championship Series” nonsense. The one time the Mets...
