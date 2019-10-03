New York Mets

The Mets Police
47029643_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Ken Burns Country 1, Baseball Playoffs 0

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

SLACKISH REACTION:  Wow there is so much more free time when one does not have to watch a baseball game.  I took in the first part of Ken Burns’ documentary about country music and loved it. It got me thinking about how for most of the 2010’s that...

Tweets