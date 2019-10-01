New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
N.J. sportsbook gets ready to take a huge bet on the Houston Astros winning the World Series | How much? When and where? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
The Houston Astros finished the 2019 MLB regular season with the best record in baseball (107-55) and open their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Tweets
-
On #AmazinAvenueAudio, @chrismcshane puts the odds at 60% that the Mets fire Terry Collins, Brian gets irrationally mad at Yankees fans online, and lots more! https://t.co/KynIjnaJNrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DonCheech: shoot this into my veins https://t.co/htBBw8YdIIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Would be quite the turn of events given the way things ended for him with the Mets. Still, it's an outside-the-box idea. I'm strongly in the camp of Girardi for the moment, but can see how perhaps Beltran would relate better to these guys.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On Cody Bellinger, Harrison Bader, Freddie Freeman and many others who do something excellent on defense, could make an impact with their gloves in the LDS for @TheAthleticMLB https://t.co/WyMB4VYkSVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Andres Gimenez Ranks Second in AFL With 13 RBIs https://t.co/fFXZVN1ond #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jack_hendon99: @OGTedBerg Would really be a doozie watching him lazily jog out to the mound to make pitching changes without even giving a shred of effort.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets