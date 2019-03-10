Thursday catch-all thread (10/3/19)

Would be quite the turn of events given the way things ended for him with the Mets. Still, it's an outside-the-box idea. I'm strongly in the camp of Girardi for the moment, but can see how perhaps Beltran would relate better to these guys.

Ken Rosenthal Name to watch if #Mets fire Callaway: Carlos Beltrán. Bi-lingual. Strong communicator. Played for #Mets from 2005 to ‘11. Interviewed for #Yankees ’ job that went to Boone. One Mets exec, Allard Baird, was his GM with #Royals . Another, Omar Minaya, signed him when he was NYM GM.